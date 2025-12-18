The Spirit of Christmas Present

I took my wife out for a light breakfast at a small restaurant called. Panera Bread. It is a chain restaurant that is known for its baked goods, but they also serve meals served using different types of their breads. They also have a great selection of bagels. Anyway, while we were there, we noticed this woman who was wearing a Christmasy adornment in her hair. She was fun to watch as she took it upon herself to clean up the spills and mess around the area where people get their coffee and tea. We remarked that she was working more than some of the employees to keep the place looking clean. Later, she came over to our table with a small plastic red container with different kinds of candy and asked us if we would like one. She helped us gain a little more of the Christmas Spirit. She was a blessing in meeting her.