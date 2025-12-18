Previous
The Spirit of Christmas Present by skipt07
275 / 365

The Spirit of Christmas Present

I took my wife out for a light breakfast at a small restaurant called. Panera Bread. It is a chain restaurant that is known for its baked goods, but they also serve meals served using different types of their breads. They also have a great selection of bagels. Anyway, while we were there, we noticed this woman who was wearing a Christmasy adornment in her hair. She was fun to watch as she took it upon herself to clean up the spills and mess around the area where people get their coffee and tea. We remarked that she was working more than some of the employees to keep the place looking clean. Later, she came over to our table with a small plastic red container with different kinds of candy and asked us if we would like one. She helped us gain a little more of the Christmas Spirit. She was a blessing in meeting her.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
How fun it that! We had someone walk by us last night with an electronic dog decked out in Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact