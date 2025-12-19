Sign up
276 / 365
Curly Ribbons
This one could have been an EOTB entry, but since I am hosting the present challenge its not going to win. But I hated to just let it go unpublished. I spotted these in our Hobby Lobby.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
18th December 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
