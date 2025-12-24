Sentinel of The Season

We made a couple of stops in town to look for some last-minute items before Christmas. I saw some nutcrackers on display, and this one stood out in particular.

He must be one of the Magi who visited the Christ child.



But here is some history you might not know, since many Christmas cards and songs tell a story different from the story told in the Bible.



1. They often depict three kings; nowhere in the Bible does it say that there were three. That is presumed since three gifts are mentioned: gold, frankincense, and myrrh.



2. They weren't actually "kings"; in the gospel of Matthew 2:1-12, he refers to them as Magi, a term that describes astrologers, or wise men/learned men.



3. The Magi didn't see the Christ child in the manger. In Matthew 2:16, we are told that Jesus was a toddler when they saw Him in a house, not a manger.



4. The only ones we know for sure who went to see the baby Christ child were the shepherds after the angels announced His birth to them. So, no royalty at the advent, only the lowly shepherds. Think about that.