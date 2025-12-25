Previous
Merry Christmas, To One and All by skipt07
Merry Christmas, To One and All

¡Feliz Navidad!
Joyeux Noël
Frohe Weihnachten
Buon Natale
Feliz Natal
Sretan Božić
Veselé Vánoce
Wesołych Świąt
God Jul
Boldog karácsonyt
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas, Skip. Beautiful image.
December 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely. Merry Christmas, Skip.
December 25th, 2025  
