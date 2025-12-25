Sign up
278 / 365
Merry Christmas, To One and All
¡Feliz Navidad!
Joyeux Noël
Frohe Weihnachten
Buon Natale
Feliz Natal
Sretan Božić
Veselé Vánoce
Wesołych Świąt
God Jul
Boldog karácsonyt
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas, Skip. Beautiful image.
December 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely. Merry Christmas, Skip.
December 25th, 2025
