A New Visitor by skipt07
279 / 365

A New Visitor

This little guy showed up at one of our feeders. It looked all forlorn and out of sorts. We aren't sure of its species. It took a while, but it finally decided to eat some seeds.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

