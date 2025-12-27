Sign up
279 / 365
A New Visitor
This little guy showed up at one of our feeders. It looked all forlorn and out of sorts. We aren't sure of its species. It took a while, but it finally decided to eat some seeds.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
27th December 2025 1:15pm
