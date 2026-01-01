Previous
HAPPY NEW YEAR by skipt07
281 / 365

HAPPY NEW YEAR

To all my friends on the Project!
May 2026 be extra specially good for you all!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Happy New Year
January 3rd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
HNY Skip , have a good one
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact