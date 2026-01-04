Previous
Shards of Ice by skipt07
282 / 365

Shards of Ice

Our home seems to be in a scene from the animated movie "Frozen." I was trying different angles to get small clusters of the frozen stalactites. The blue cast was added in Photoshop.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 5th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice!
January 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat composition...cool icy blues
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact