Previous
282 / 365
Shards of Ice
Our home seems to be in a scene from the animated movie "Frozen." I was trying different angles to get small clusters of the frozen stalactites. The blue cast was added in Photoshop.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
3
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
77% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
4th January 2026 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 5th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice!
January 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat composition...cool icy blues
January 5th, 2026
