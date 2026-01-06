Crimson Glow

There is a story to this flower.

Our dishwasher stopped working, and I called the manufacturer to get it serviced. They asked me for the code that the washer provided, and I told the representative. Later that day, we got a call from the repair company, and they asked for the code. My wife told them. Both of the representatives told us, as well as in the manual, that the code meant that the washer motor was the problem. An appointment was set for nine days later for the repairman to come. He shows up, pushes some of the buttons on the washer to get the code. He then said something to me, which I wasn't sure if he asked me what happened when it stopped working or if he asked me if I wanted to know what happened. But I told him, and I mentioned the code and that it was the washer motor. He says, "Oh, you already know." I said yes, it was in the manual. He then says, I don't have a motor with me, nor do they have any at his shop, so they had to order it shipped from Detroit. So, nobody bothered to tell him this before, so they could order the motor and he would have it when he got here. Now we have to wait another nine days to, hopefully, get it fixed.

Hence, I bought a bouquet for my wife, which included the Gerbera Daisy, to try and brighten her day.