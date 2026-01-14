Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Day #4 - AI Subject List
Shoes worn or new.
I only did one of my wife's new Brooks sneakers. I didn't spend a lot of time setting this up, but I like how it turned out, with the shadows adding to the shape and texture of the shoe.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
14th January 2026 4:51pm
close