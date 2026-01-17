Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
291 / 365
Day #8 - AI Generated Subject List
A piece of fruit.
It just so happens that my wife bought some fresh fruit at the deli two days ago. While the prompt was "a piece of fruit," I elected to go with more than one.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3323
photos
166
followers
156
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th January 2026 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ai-generated-list
Joan Robillard
ace
Good lay out
January 18th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Nice colors of fruit
January 18th, 2026
KarenD
Fruit with a heavenly glow. Nice!
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close