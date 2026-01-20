Sign up
294 / 365
Day #11 - AI Generated Subject List
Candle
Our youngest daughter bought this for my wife for Christmas. It's a lamp that heats the candle and gives off the fragrance without a flame.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3326
photos
166
followers
156
following
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Tags
ai-generated-list
KarenD
Nice gift! And a beautiful photo.
January 21st, 2026
