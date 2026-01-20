Previous
Day #11 - AI Generated Subject List by skipt07
294 / 365

Day #11 - AI Generated Subject List

Candle

Our youngest daughter bought this for my wife for Christmas. It's a lamp that heats the candle and gives off the fragrance without a flame.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KarenD
Nice gift! And a beautiful photo.
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact