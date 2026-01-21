Previous
Day #12 - AI Generated Subject List by skipt07
Day #12 - AI Generated Subject List

A plant Leaf
It is winter where I live, and there aren't many leaves to be found outdoors. I decided to use my wife's aloe vera plant.
21st January 2026

Skip Tribby
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
