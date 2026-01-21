Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Day #12 - AI Generated Subject List
A plant Leaf
It is winter where I live, and there aren't many leaves to be found outdoors. I decided to use my wife's aloe vera plant.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3329
photos
165
followers
157
following
80% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
21st January 2026 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ai-generated-list
