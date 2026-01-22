Sign up
296 / 365
Day #13 - AI Generated Subject List
A spoon or a fork
I found a lot of ways to photograph spoons and forks, and have decided to go with this one
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Tags
ai-generated-list
