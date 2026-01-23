Day #14 - AI Generated Subject List

A hat

This is a Christmas gift our youngest granddaughter bought for me while she and her mom were in the Big Apple. I'm not so much a Yankee fan today as I was when I was younger. My sports hero was Mickey Mantle. I got to see him play a couple of times when the Yankees were in Cleveland against the then-Cleveland Indians. This is a very good quality hat. It is called an on-field-cap just like the MLB players wear. It's not a one-size-fits-all hat. She spoiled me!

Take me out to the ball game...