Previous
Day #17 - AI Generated Subject List by skipt07
300 / 365

Day #17 - AI Generated Subject List

A handritten note

We have heard of people getting these. Hopefully, none of you have.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
But it's anonymous!!!
January 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
I did it recently, but with a phone call.
January 27th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Lovely handwriting!
January 27th, 2026  
KarenD
Handwritten notes, yes, but not of this nature. Ouch!
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact