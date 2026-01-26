Sign up
Previous
300 / 365
Day #17 - AI Generated Subject List
A handritten note
We have heard of people getting these. Hopefully, none of you have.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3336
photos
164
followers
156
following
82% complete
Photo Details
Comments
4
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th January 2026 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
ai-generated-list
JackieR
ace
But it's anonymous!!!
January 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
I did it recently, but with a phone call.
January 27th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Lovely handwriting!
January 27th, 2026
KarenD
Handwritten notes, yes, but not of this nature. Ouch!
January 27th, 2026
