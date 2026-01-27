Previous
Day #18 - AI Generated Subject List by skipt07
301 / 365

Day #18 - AI Generated Subject List

A pair of glasses

I had to use my old spectacles as I no longer need corrective lenses,
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

@skipt07
KarenD
I like this composition. Glasses are useful but we see in many ways.
January 28th, 2026  
