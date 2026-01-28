Previous
Day #19 - AI Generated Subject List by skipt07
302 / 365

Day #19 - AI Generated Subject List

A bottle or jar

I dug out my make-shift studio to try to make this more than just a photo of a bottle or jar.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
82% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I use that brand too! What part of this image is Ai? The avocados?
January 29th, 2026  
