309 / 365
Day #26 - AI Generated Subject List
A plate of food.
This isn't exactly a plate of food, but since we had lunch at a local restaurant, and sausage gumbo soup was on their menu, that's what I had.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3351
photos
162
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
4th February 2026 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ai-generated-list
365 Project
