Flash of Red Day #21 by skipt07
316 / 365

Flash of Red Day #21

Textures is the theme for the third week of the challenge.

Mold on a piece of cheese.
The detail didn't show up as much as I had hoped.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Photo Details

