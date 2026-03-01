Back in 2017, I participated in a challenge called 31 Shots for March for the first time. It was a real challenge for me because each person had to choose a subject and then photograph it 31 different ways, one for each day of the month. When it was over, I felt like it taught me to observe whatever subject I was photographing from different perspectives and different lighting conditions. I had forgotten about the challenge until about March of 2018, when I remembered it, but I couldn't find it. I thought I had missed it. I recalled it again this year in late February, but it was too late to place it as a challenge on the project for anyone else who might be interested. So I am attempting it on my own.Here is a link to my March 2017 calendar. I had chosen a pine tree that had to be cut down as some kind of blight killed it.