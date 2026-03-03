Sign up
318 / 365
31 Shots for March
#3 - Diningroom chair leg.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
2
2
Skip Tribby
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
4
2
2
Endeavoring
Canon EOS R6m2
3rd March 2026 1:20pm
31shots4march-2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely sheen and grain on this wooden turned piece of furniture !
March 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
March 3rd, 2026
