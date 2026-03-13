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Blowin' In the Wind
My wife had a doctor's appointment, and I sat in the car. It was very windy, so I propped my camera on the steering wheel and tried to capture the movement of the tree branches.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
13th March 2026 10:24am
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Beryl Lloyd
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A great capture of the movement in the wind !
March 13th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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There's a wind advisory on right now but so far nothing blowing about at all. Good shot!
March 13th, 2026
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