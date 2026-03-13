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Blowin' In the Wind by skipt07
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Blowin' In the Wind

My wife had a doctor's appointment, and I sat in the car. It was very windy, so I propped my camera on the steering wheel and tried to capture the movement of the tree branches.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A great capture of the movement in the wind !
March 13th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There's a wind advisory on right now but so far nothing blowing about at all. Good shot!
March 13th, 2026  
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