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Winter Has Returned by skipt07
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Winter Has Returned

My wife saw a winter weather warning on her phone about an hour ago for 2-4 inches. It has arrived.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav. A lovely sight and edit of this wonderful scene !
March 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
March 16th, 2026  
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