Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
324 / 365
Sunlit Simplicity
I took another photo of this bouquet of daffodils and then had ChatGPT turn it into a watercolor painting.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3424
photos
163
followers
150
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Latest from all albums
338
339
340
123
341
342
124
324
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Endeavoring
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ai-treatment-of-a-photograph
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav - such a delicate and beautiful composition and painterly edit ! - Love it !
March 29th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Wow lovely watercolour painting!
March 29th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Worthy of hanging on the wall!
March 29th, 2026
Barb
ace
Delightful result! So beautiful!
March 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close