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Sunlit Simplicity by skipt07
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Sunlit Simplicity

I took another photo of this bouquet of daffodils and then had ChatGPT turn it into a watercolor painting.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav - such a delicate and beautiful composition and painterly edit ! - Love it !
March 29th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wow lovely watercolour painting!
March 29th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Worthy of hanging on the wall!
March 29th, 2026  
Barb ace
Delightful result! So beautiful!
March 29th, 2026  
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