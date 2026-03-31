Previous
Colors & Patterns by skipt07
325 / 365

Colors & Patterns

We went to a local nursery today looking for an Easter cactus but they were sold out. I snapped a shot of these colorful leaves. I forgot to look and see what they are called.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Let us know the name if you find out; they're gorgeous! I'd love to have them in the house or yard!
April 1st, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@Weezilou - It is a Croton. I've seen it called a, variegated Croton and a garden Croton.
April 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact