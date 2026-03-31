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Colors & Patterns
We went to a local nursery today looking for an Easter cactus but they were sold out. I snapped a shot of these colorful leaves. I forgot to look and see what they are called.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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10
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2
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
31st March 2026 9:25am
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Louise & Ken
ace
Let us know the name if you find out; they're gorgeous! I'd love to have them in the house or yard!
April 1st, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@Weezilou
- It is a Croton. I've seen it called a, variegated Croton and a garden Croton.
April 1st, 2026
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