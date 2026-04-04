Previous
Motion Blur by skipt07
329 / 365

Motion Blur

Blur someone standing up or walking.
Technique: focus control
Challenge: Intentional blur.

This is me walking past a photo I took earlier in the Project and had printed on canvas.
https://365project.org/skipt07/new-visions/2017-08-02
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sid ace
doubly nice Skip…!
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact