Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
329 / 365
Motion Blur
Blur someone standing up or walking.
Technique: focus control
Challenge: Intentional blur.
This is me walking past a photo I took earlier in the Project and had printed on canvas.
https://365project.org/skipt07/new-visions/2017-08-02
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3435
photos
166
followers
151
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Latest from all albums
125
345
326
327
328
346
329
347
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
4th April 2026 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ai-generated-list
Sid
ace
doubly nice Skip…!
April 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close