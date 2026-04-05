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Reflections by skipt07
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Reflections

Windows, mirrors, puddles
Technique: Focus control
Challenge: Layer two reflections

I didn't complete the challenge, and surprisingly, the best reflection was on the sill rather than the window. This is one of our daughter's cats enjoying the bright sunny day.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute. Love it.
April 7th, 2026  
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