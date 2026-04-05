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330 / 365
Reflections
Windows, mirrors, puddles
Technique: Focus control
Challenge: Layer two reflections
I didn't complete the challenge, and surprisingly, the best reflection was on the sill rather than the window. This is one of our daughter's cats enjoying the bright sunny day.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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7
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1
Fav's
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
5th April 2026 1:58pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute. Love it.
April 7th, 2026
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