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Still Life Arrangement by skipt07
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Still Life Arrangement

Arrange 3-5 items
Technique: Balance and lines
Challenge: Shoot three versions

Since the challenge was to create three versions, I made this into a triptych.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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