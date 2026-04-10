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335 / 365
Spring Blossoms
Early Spring signs
Technique: Depth of field
Challenge: Tiny details. (I'm not sure I accomplished this)
I was glad to see that there were a few of the buds open for me to photograph.
10th April 2026
10th Apr 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
10th April 2026 5:57pm
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