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Shadow Play
Creative shadows
Technique: Side light
Challenge: Make shadow the main subject.
This reminded me of a photo of an eyeball with all its tiny capillaries.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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Album
Endeavoring
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
11th April 2026 4:27pm
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