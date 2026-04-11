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Shadow Play by skipt07
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Shadow Play

Creative shadows
Technique: Side light
Challenge: Make shadow the main subject.

This reminded me of a photo of an eyeball with all its tiny capillaries.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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