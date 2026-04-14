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Black & White Day by skipt07
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Black & White Day

Shoot for contrast and shape
Technique: Tonal range
Challenge: Manual mode only

Hosta leaves unfurling after a rain shower
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Lynne
Very cool. Your perspective makes for a great abstract with all the curling leaves and rain drops.
April 18th, 2026  
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