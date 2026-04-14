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338 / 365
Black & White Day
Shoot for contrast and shape
Technique: Tonal range
Challenge: Manual mode only
Hosta leaves unfurling after a rain shower
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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Comments
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Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
14th April 2026 6:47pm
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skiptbw
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Lynne
Very cool. Your perspective makes for a great abstract with all the curling leaves and rain drops.
April 18th, 2026
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