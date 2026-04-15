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Previous
339 / 365
A Quiet Moment
Capture peace
Technique: Ambient light
Challenge: Emotion without a face
My wife doing her devotions
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th April 2026 2:10pm
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Lynne
Nice story telling with this one.
April 18th, 2026
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
April 18th, 2026
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