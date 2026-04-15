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A Quiet Moment by skipt07
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A Quiet Moment

Capture peace
Technique: Ambient light
Challenge: Emotion without a face

My wife doing her devotions
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Lynne
Nice story telling with this one.
April 18th, 2026  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
April 18th, 2026  
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