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Frames Within Frames by skipt07
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Frames Within Frames

Use doorways/windows
Technique: Depth layering
Challenge:Three depth layers

I'm not sure this fits all of the technique or challenge but I didn't take time to really think or plan this out.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Joan ace
This is beautiful!
April 20th, 2026  
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