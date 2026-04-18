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Frames Within Frames
Use doorways/windows
Technique: Depth layering
Challenge:Three depth layers
I'm not sure this fits all of the technique or challenge but I didn't take time to really think or plan this out.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Album
Endeavoring
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th April 2026 3:34pm
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Joan
ace
This is beautiful!
April 20th, 2026
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