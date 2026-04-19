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Abstract Close-Up by skipt07
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Abstract Close-Up

Get extremely close.
Technique: Macro mindset.
Challenge: Make it unrecognizable.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous result
April 22nd, 2026  
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