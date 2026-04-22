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Color Harmony by skipt07
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Color Harmony

Two-color scene
Technique: Color theory
Challenge: Analogous or complementary

We went for a picnic and a walk at Buhl Park and saw these growing throughout the park. Of course, I needed to edit the colors to fulfil the challenge.

These are Asure Bluets
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
April 24th, 2026  
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