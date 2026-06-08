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Grandma and Great Granddaughter
One photo from our trip to Illinois. My wife enjoying a special moment with our oldest great granddaughter.
8th June 2026
8th Jun 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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