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Baby Eastern Robins by skipt07
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Baby Eastern Robins

My friend who had the Gerbera daisies also showed me a Robin's nest under his deck.

Just getting caught up with my posting; no need to comment.
11th June 2026 11th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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