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Past Its Prime by skipt07
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Past Its Prime

While we were away, our peonies reached their peak brilliance. But I photographed one anyway and did some editing.
12th June 2026 12th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Maybe past its prime , but still beautiful and full of colour in its demise A great Wabi Sabi - fav
July 9th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Definitely!
July 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 9th, 2026  
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