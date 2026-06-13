Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
Not SOOC
I see several people have labeled some of their photos SOOC, Straight Out of Camera.
None of Ansel Adams' amazing photographs were SOOC. They were all manipulated to some degree in the darkroom. But, not to this degree,
13th June 2026
13th Jun 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3513
photos
164
followers
149
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
His Glory Through My Lens
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
13th June 2026 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it , you have made the ordinary , extraordinary !!Super monotones and use of light ! fav
July 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
I had friends who thought it was wrong to edit a picture. It had to be SOOC or it wasn't real photography. I used th Ansel Adams example and they though it was only because he didn't have digital camera's. All you can do is shake your head and do your thing and be happier because I can resucue a bad photo.
July 9th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
July 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close