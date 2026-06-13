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Not SOOC by skipt07
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Not SOOC

I see several people have labeled some of their photos SOOC, Straight Out of Camera.

None of Ansel Adams' amazing photographs were SOOC. They were all manipulated to some degree in the darkroom. But, not to this degree,
13th June 2026 13th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it , you have made the ordinary , extraordinary !!Super monotones and use of light ! fav
July 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
I had friends who thought it was wrong to edit a picture. It had to be SOOC or it wasn't real photography. I used th Ansel Adams example and they though it was only because he didn't have digital camera's. All you can do is shake your head and do your thing and be happier because I can resucue a bad photo.
July 9th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 9th, 2026  
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