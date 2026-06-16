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16 / 365
Lily Close-up
Our church has a long flower bed that runs 3/4 of the length of the north side of the building. Among the residents are these red lilies, which I took advantage of with my camera.
16th June 2026
16th Jun 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Album
His Glory Through My Lens
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
16th June 2026 9:54am
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mike-moats-inspired
KV
ace
Brilliant shot. Super fav!
July 18th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Fabulous macro
July 18th, 2026
haskar
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Wow! Fabulousfocus and lighting.
July 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Stunning depth of colour and light in this macro ! fav
July 18th, 2026
*lynn
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oh my, love the deep color and composition
July 18th, 2026
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