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Lily Close-up by skipt07
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Lily Close-up

Our church has a long flower bed that runs 3/4 of the length of the north side of the building. Among the residents are these red lilies, which I took advantage of with my camera.
16th June 2026 16th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details

KV ace
Brilliant shot. Super fav!
July 18th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous macro
July 18th, 2026  
haskar ace
Wow! Fabulousfocus and lighting.
July 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning depth of colour and light in this macro ! fav
July 18th, 2026  
*lynn ace
oh my, love the deep color and composition
July 18th, 2026  
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