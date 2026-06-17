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Faux Orchids by skipt07
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Faux Orchids

We went to our hairdresser, who closed her shop due to the landlord overcharging her rent. She is now with another woman in a new shop. These are sitting on a stand, so I snapped a photo with my phone
17th June 2026 17th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
The only way I can grow orchids!
July 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely still life
July 21st, 2026  
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