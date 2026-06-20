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Edit Deux by skipt07
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Edit Deux

I wasn't sure which I liked better—the previous one or this with the added bokeh.
20th June 2026 20th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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GaryW ace
I like the previous silhouette!
July 21st, 2026  
Joan ace
This one! Beautiful!
July 21st, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I prefer the silhouette although I like this one as well.
July 21st, 2026  
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