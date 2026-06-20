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Edit Deux
I wasn't sure which I liked better—the previous one or this with the added bokeh.
20th June 2026
20th Jun 26
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Skip Tribby - ...
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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16
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3
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Album
His Glory Through My Lens
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
19th June 2026 10:50am
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GaryW
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I like the previous silhouette!
July 21st, 2026
Joan
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This one! Beautiful!
July 21st, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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I prefer the silhouette although I like this one as well.
July 21st, 2026
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