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23 / 365
Fly Away
This branch on our Rose of Sharon reminded me of a flying bird from about twenty feet (6 meters). But when I took a photo of it, it didn't look like a bird so much. So I decided to edit it, and this is what I came up with.
23rd June 2026
23rd Jun 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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His Glory Through My Lens
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
23rd June 2026 2:57pm
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