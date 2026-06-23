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Fly Away by skipt07
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Fly Away

This branch on our Rose of Sharon reminded me of a flying bird from about twenty feet (6 meters). But when I took a photo of it, it didn't look like a bird so much. So I decided to edit it, and this is what I came up with.
23rd June 2026 23rd Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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