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Balloon Flower by skipt07
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Balloon Flower

This is the first time I have ever seen this flower. My friend called it a Balloon flower. I think that is because before the petals open, they wrap towards the center and look like pentagonal-shaped balloons.
25th June 2026 25th Jun 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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