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Balloon Flower
This is the first time I have ever seen this flower. My friend called it a Balloon flower. I think that is because before the petals open, they wrap towards the center and look like pentagonal-shaped balloons.
25th June 2026
25th Jun 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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His Glory Through My Lens
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
25th June 2026 11:41am
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