19. And I'm going back to New Orleans by skipt07
19. And I'm going back to New Orleans

This is for Wendy's @photohoot , Lyrics - House of the Rising Son (Sun)

A shot out the window on our way to New Orleans before I was on the project
27th September 2010 27th Sep 10

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
📸🦉 Wendy ace
Good one :-) so perfect.
February 16th, 2025  
