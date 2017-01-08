Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
10 / 365
25. Dear God, I know I was the one
This is for Wendy's
@photohoot
, Lyrics - House of the Rising Son (Sun)
I remember this young man deep in thought. Why do I remember it? It's easy to do candid shots when there is no risk of being caught.
8th January 2017
8th Jan 17
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3146
photos
163
followers
158
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Latest from all albums
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
82
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th January 2017 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lyrics-hotrs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close