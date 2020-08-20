Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
9 / 365
Shutter and Hinge
Teaching my granddaughter to look beyond the obvious. This is my shot with a painterly effect
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2390
photos
178
followers
172
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Latest from all albums
221
222
223
224
265
225
9
226
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Artistic Effects
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th August 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jenn
ace
Great effect
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close