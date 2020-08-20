Previous
Shutter and Hinge by skipt07
Shutter and Hinge

Teaching my granddaughter to look beyond the obvious. This is my shot with a painterly effect
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Jenn ace
Great effect
August 22nd, 2020  
