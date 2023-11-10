Sign up
23 / 365
One Week Only - Rule of Odds #2
I saw these three vanity lamps in a restroom. What caught my eye was that two of the bulbs were incandescent and the middle one was an LED bulb.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Islandgirl
ace
Good eye Skip!
November 11th, 2023
