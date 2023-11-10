Previous
One Week Only - Rule of Odds #2 by skipt07
23 / 365

One Week Only - Rule of Odds #2

I saw these three vanity lamps in a restroom. What caught my eye was that two of the bulbs were incandescent and the middle one was an LED bulb.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

@skipt07
@skipt07
Islandgirl ace
Good eye Skip!
November 11th, 2023  
