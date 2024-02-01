Previous
FoR #1 by skipt07
25 / 365

FoR #1

Entry #1 for the Flash of Red Challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48894/flash-of-red-february-continues

An Amish school house on a bleak winter's day.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wonderful wonderful wonderful
February 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Beautiful. Stark.
February 3rd, 2024  
