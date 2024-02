Entry #10 for the Flash of Red ChallengeThis is an old church built in 1882-84. It is in the National Register of Historic Places, and is an excellent example of the High Victorian architecture. It has been repurposed to be the local historical society building.I used Generative Fill on this. I couldn't get the whole steeple in the frame so I used Generative fill to complete the steeple top.Best when viewed on black.